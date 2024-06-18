Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Katy Perry Has A New Song Coming July 11

June 18, 2024 7:57AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Katy Perry is birthing new music with a single called “Woman’s World,” dropping July 11. A music video for Perry’s new song will be released the following day. It’s the first single from her upcoming sixth studio album, though we don’t yet know that title or release date. 

 

@katyperryWOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM♬ Womans World by Katy Perry – Katy Perry

