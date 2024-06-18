Katy Perry Has A New Song Coming July 11
Source: YouTube
Katy Perry is birthing new music with a single called “Woman’s World,” dropping July 11. A music video for Perry’s new song will be released the following day. It’s the first single from her upcoming sixth studio album, though we don’t yet know that title or release date.
