Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple At Their Wedding

Well, this is fun! James and Nikki Roadnight had just exchanged vows at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England last weekend when the groom found out that Keanu Reeves was also a guest at the hotel.

James spotted him in the hotel bar and went over to say hello, and told Keanu he just got married and invited him to come have a drink with them if he wanted to.

Nikki said, “He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

A short time later, she was informed that a “very special guest” was looking for her. “It was all very exciting, and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding,” Nikki said.

He even stuck around to mingle with guests and take pictures.