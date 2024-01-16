Kelly Clarkson, Justin and Janet, and ‘Friends’ Make The List For “Most Impactful Moments In TV”

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, the show compiled a list of the 75 “Most Impactful Television Moments.”

The Beatles’ iconic performance on The Ed Sullivan Show was the top music-related moment at No. 3, trailing behind just the Apollo 11 moon landing at No. 1 and 9/11 news coverage at No. 2. The first video airing on MTV checked in at number 9. Elvis Presley’s performance on The Ed Sullivan Show was No. 11, the Live Aid concert broadcast was No. 37, the first season finale of American Idol (when Kelly Clarkson won) was No. 44; the debut of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video on MTV landed at No. 48; Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction” during the Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show was No. 61; and Whitney Houston singing the “Star Spangled Banner” before Super Bowl XXV was included at No. 65.

Other moments making the list, the finales of “Friends”, “Cheers”, “M.A.S.H.” and “The Sopranos”.

