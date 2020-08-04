Kenai school district will require masks for grades 3-12
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will require face coverings for all staff and students between third and 12th grade. KTVA-TV reports parents, visitors and volunteers will also be required to wear face coverings on school property when six feet of physical distancing is not possible. Students between kindergarten and second grade will not be required to wear face coverings on school property under the new policy. Face coverings are listed as a necessary item on the borough’s school supply list. The district says students who cannot wear face coverings for medical reasons are allowed to wear face shields.