Kentucky governor vetoes voter ID bill
An election polling place station during a United States election.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill pushed by Republican lawmakers to require Kentucky residents to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. The Democratic governor said Friday that the bill would create an obstacle to voting. He says it seeks to resolve a problem that doesn’t exist. He says voter impersonation isn’t a problem in Kentucky. The measure passed the state Senate and House by wide margins. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene April 13. Secretary of State Michael Adams urged lawmakers to override the veto.