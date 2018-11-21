Ketchikan pauses contracting process for fiber project

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Ketchikan officials have halted the contracting process for a proposed undersea fiber-optic cable linking the city to Canada after permits and funding were not secured.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the Ketchikan City Council voted unanimously Monday to reject bids and cancel the proposed project contract.

Ketchikan Public Utilities issued a request for proposals in September, seeking bids on the project to install the cable to Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

The city-owned utility has been searching for ways to boost internet bandwidth availability.

Telecommunications division manager Ed Cushing recommended for city officials to reject current bids and plan rebidding the project next year.

According to his memo to officials, the lack of funding and permits would create a “material financial risk” to the utility if a contract was signed.

