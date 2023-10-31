“Kevin Bacon” Is On The Loose In Gettysburg

Yep…Kevin Bacon is on the loose running amuck in Gettysburg.

Kevin is actually a two-hundred-pound pet pig who has led his owners and neighbors on a comical chase around the area for nearly two weeks since he escaped from his barn. He’s also social media famous gaining a ton of followers all over the country. His owners are just h0ping he doesn’t “end up on somebody’s table.” H0ping he gets back to the barn soon!

Maybe if actor Kevin Bacon gets involved, maybe shares with his followers, that might help?? LOL