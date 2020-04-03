KFQD Interview: Alaska Nurses Association
Over the past few weeks, Anchorage has seen an emergency order to safeguard the supply of personal protective equipment – followed by a request for donations of such equipment – in an effort to keep the supply available for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The Alaska Nurses Association represents thousands of nurses statewide; Labor Council Chair Donna Phillips and ANA President Jane Erickson spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about the availability of PPE, the conditions nurses are facing at hospitals, and how people can support medical professionals.
