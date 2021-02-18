KFQD Interview: Anchorage Moose Survey
In this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 photo a young bull moose with snow on its face feeds on twigs in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Dan Joling)
Anchorage Area Biologist Dave Battle with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game joins KFQD to discuss the 2021 Anchorage Moose Survey Project. Anyone in Anchorage who spots a moose this weekend is asked to report it: online at www.adfg.alaska.gov; by calling 907-267-2530; or text messaging 907-782-5051.
