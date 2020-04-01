KFQD Interview: Covenant House AK and coronavirus
Many nonprofit organizations in Anchorage are adapting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic to continue helping those in need, while confronting the economic impact the virus has taken. Among those groups is Covenant House Alaska – which operates a shelter, provides housing, and runs programs for homeless and trafficked youth. The organization believes that more youth may need help as resources around the city and state grow strained. Executive director Alison Kear spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about how coronavirus and the city’s “hunker down” order have impacted Covenant House, how they’re managing, and what needs they still have.
