KFQD Interview: Pro Wrestling in a Pandemic
After months of setbacks related to coronavirus restrictions, a pro wrestling show that was originally scheduled to take place in May will be taking place this Saturday in Palmer. WrestlePro Alaska’s “The Show Must Go On” event will feature nationally known pro wrestlers mixing it up with Alaska grapplers in an outdoor venue. Fairbanks-based wrestler Freya recently spoke with KFQD’s Toben Shelby about her journey to the ring, and the challenges the pandemic has presented to wrestlers like herself that rely on traveling from show-to-show across the country to work and make a name for themselves.
Click here for more KFQD interviews.