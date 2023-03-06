Kids’ Choice Awards Winners

Jenna Ortega won Favorite Female TV Star (Family) for her role as Wednesday, which also too Family Favorite TV Show at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 won the Family Favorite Movie award. Dwayne Johnson won an acting award for Black Adam, Millie Bobby Brown for Enola Holmes 2, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett also won awards.

Adam Sandler and the Transformers character Optimus Prime received special honors. CBS Mornings host and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio hosted (who also won for Favorite Female Creator) with Bebe Rexha opened the show.