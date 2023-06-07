Kilauea, One Of The World’s Most Active Volcanoes, Begins Erupting After 3-Month Pause

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has begun erupting again.

U.S. Geological Survey officials say a glow was detected in webcam images from the summit caldera early Wednesday morning.

The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor’s surface.

Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started Tuesday night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park