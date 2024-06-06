Kim Kardashian Had The Perfect Outfit For Janet Jackson’s Concert

Source: YouTube

Kim Kardashian picked the perfect outfit to see Janet Jackson in concert in Palm Desert…it was Janet’s actual costume from her 1993 “If” music video. Kardashian scored the outfit at auction in 2021 for $25,000.

Jackson later shared Kardashian’s post with the caption, “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me .” Kardashian also bought Princess Diana’s pendant in 2023.

BTW Kardashian is still working on becoming a lawyer!

