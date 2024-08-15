Kim Kardashian Inks Deals To Develop TV Series For Disney

Source: YouTube

Kim Kardashian signed a deal with 20th Television to develop dramas, comedies and limited TV series for Disney as a producer. First up is a series adapted from La La Anthony’s book, The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness, called Group Chat. Anthony will star and co-executive produce with Kardashian and Kenya Barris. If it gets the greenlight, Group Chat will stream on Hulu.

She says she learned a lot from her time working on AHS: Delicate, saying in a statement: “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me,” “I had a front row seat to working with the exceptional team at 20th Television during American Horror Story: Delicate, and I’m so excited to dive into developing my first wave of television projects.”

