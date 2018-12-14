Kodiak district plans use of shuttered school buildings

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Officials say they plan to put to use the buildings that housed two Kodiak Island public schools that were shut down because of lacking enrollment.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports that Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux says the school buildings in Larsen Bay and Karluk will serve as hubs for general community needs.

The district closed both schools after enrollment dropped below 10 students at each site. Schools with fewer than 10 students cannot qualify for state funding.

LeDoux says using the buildings instead of boarding them up will stave off thousands of dollars in deferred maintenance costs needed if the schools are ever reopened.

—

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com