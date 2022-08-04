Krispy Kreme Announces New Pumpkin Spiced Latte Swirl Doughnut

Krispy Kreme’s 2022 pumpkin spice collection is arriving nationwide starting August 8.

The collection includes a pumpkin spike latte swirl doughnut, a pumpkin spice filled cheesecake doughnut, a pumpkin spice cake doughnut and a pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut.

There will also be new coffee flavors including a pumpkin spice iced coffee and a pumpkin spice latte that can be ordered hot or frozen.

Are you ready for fall?