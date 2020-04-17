LA man denies killing ex, prominent family therapist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, a prominent family therapist and former fiancee of comedian Drew Carey. Dr. Amie Harwick was allegedly thrown over the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment. An autopsy determined she had been strangled first. Gareth Pursehouse is charged with murder and residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. Harwick’s website described her as a marriage and sex therapist. She appeared on TV and radio and wrote a book called “The New Sex Bible for Women.” Carey dated Harwick for years before the pair split in 2018.