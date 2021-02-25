Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA
CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 23: Actress/recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 27th Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 23, 2016 in Century City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. The singer is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. Police were called to a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot. The dog walker was shot once and is expected to survive his injuries. A third dog escaped and has been recovered safely. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.