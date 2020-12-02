Lawsuit challenges Alaska ballot measure constitutionality
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit filed by members of the Libertarian, Alaskan Independence and Republican parties challenges the constitutionality of a newly passed ballot measure that would end party primaries and institute ranked choice voting for general elections. The lawsuit, filed in state court, seeks to have invalidated Ballot Measure 2. The initiative passed narrowly in last month’s general election. The lawsuit alleges the measure violates constitutional rights to free political association and political expression, among other things, and says the initiative would create a system that renders political parties irrelevant. A state Department of Law spokesperson said the agency would review the lawsuit and respond “in a timely manner.”