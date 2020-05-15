Lawsuit challenges Alaska plans to use virus relief aid
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska resident is challenging the constitutionality of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s plans to distribute federal coronavirus relief aid. Eric Forrer said the process used to approve the spending was improper. Records show the lawsuit was filed in state court Thursday, days after a legislative committee signed off on the most recent list of requests. The lawsuit names the state and Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney as defendants. A Department of Law spokesperson says the department will review the case. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon says it “appears imminent” the Legislature will have to reconvene. The Legislature has been in recess amid coronavirus concerns.