Lawsuit challenges Alaska witness requirement for ballots
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Several groups are suing to block election officials from enforcing a requirement that Alaska absentee voters have someone witness them signing their ballots. The lawsuit challenges the rule being applied during the during the coronavirus pandemic. The plaintiffs are the Arctic Village Council, the League of Women Voters of Alaska and two individuals that the lawsuit says have health concerns. The lawsuit seeks to have the witness requirement declared “unconstitutionally burdensome” on the plaintiffs’ right to vote amid the pandemic. Groups representing the plaintiffs had asked election officials to not enforce the witness requirement this fall. Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, who oversees elections, responded by citing concerns with election integrity.