Layup of ferry Aurora to affect more than 20 workers
Alaska Marine Highway Systems ferry LeConte, bottom, sits hard aground on a reef in Peril Strait about 30 miles north of Sitka, Alaska, Monday, May 10, 2004. (AP Photo/Al Grillo)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) –
The Alaska state ferry system says more than 20 employees will be affected by the expected, long-term layup of the Aurora.
The state transportation department, in a release Thursday, says about 24 employees will be relieved of duties effective Jan. 14.
The department previously said it did not have money to work on both the Aurora and the LeConte and opted to move ahead with repairs to the LeConte.