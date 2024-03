Lindsay Lohan dropped the news during a recent interview that a sequel to her 2003 movie “Freaky Friday” with Jamie Lee Curtis is officially happening. Lohan didn’t share too many details but shared how excited she and Curtis are. “I’m gonna speak for Jamie,” she joked.

The idea has been in development at Disney since May 2023, and Elyse Hollander (Blonde Ambition) is working on the script.