Lindsay Lohan gave followers a glimpse at her growing baby bump with a mirror selfie! She is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas and clearly enjoying her pregnancy!

Lindsay Lohan debuts baby bump. pic.twitter.com/hacp1JUA27 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2023

Her mom Dina says “It’s the right time for her and Bader is an angel. They’re just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.”