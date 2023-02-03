Lingerie Company Blasted For Using Ryan Reynolds’ Name In Their Ad

Before you think Ryan Reynolds is in a lingerie ad, we’ll stop you right there. He was not a part of any ad nor has any connection to it. But lingerie brand Harper Wilde is apologizing for an ad on Instagram that used his name. They ran a campaign on social media using real customer reviews of their bras, and one said: “This bra is like if Ryan Reynolds was gently holding up your breasts and whispering in your ear that you are doing a good job … honestly.”

just say its a good bra https://t.co/DjUyw1bCBF — zai (@lnosnun) January 28, 2023

Women started blasting it on Twitter and in a Reddit thread calling it “creepy”, prompting the company to respond:

“For context, this is actually a review by a real customer originally meant to run with a series of other reviews – we thought it was cheeky enough to run as an ad, but the attribution was cut off at the bottom by the ad interface (original ad series attached!). The core of our brand is ultimately about designing bras by boob-havers for boob-havers while divesting from the male gaze. “Our small team is 99% women and we absolutely do not condone creepy non-consensual boob-grabbing of any kind, even in a figurative hypothetical bra-review,” “We’re so sorry this creeped anyone out! Absolutely not our intention and we’ve pulled the ad from running.”

