Lizzo’s Documentary Director Says She Quit Due To A “Toxic” Environment

In the wake of news that three former dancers for Lizzo are suing for a hostile work environment and sexual harassment, now Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison is backing up their claims with her own experience.

Allison quit work on a Lizzo documentary in 2019 after two weeks because she “was treated with such disrespect.” “I witnessed how arrogant and unkind she is,” Allison wrote. “I was not protected and was thrown into a shi–y situation with little support…This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

Allison went on to say Lizzo “creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor and authority of other Black and brown women in the process.” She claims Lizzo is a “narcissistic bully” who “has built her brand off lies.”

Lizzo just released a statement on social media.

