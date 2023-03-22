Lollapalooza 2023 Official Lineup Revealed

Lollapalooza released the official 2023 lineup for this summer’s four-day music festival. Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together are just a few who will be headlining the stages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza)

The event will have nine stages, with more than 400,000 expected to attend. The festival will occur from August 3-6 in Grant Park, Chicago. Lollapalooza’s official Twitter reads, “Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at lollapaloza.com. A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.”

