Louisville drops curfew; legislator questions rioting law
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 29: A member of law enforcement watches from the top of a building as protestors gather in downtown Louisville on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protestors are marching in Louisville due to recent police related incidents resulting in death both in Minneapolis and in Louisville. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
By BRUCE SCHREINER and REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A curfew is being lifted in Louisville, Kentucky, where many people have been arrested for refusing to stop their nighttime protests after a grand jury’s decision not to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that he decided to allow the curfew to expire as of 6:30 a.m. Monday. Meanwhile, a state lawmaker says she will propose changing Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was charged with a felony rioting count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice. Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 when police entered her home during a narcotics raid.