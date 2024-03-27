Louisville Firefighters From Bridge Rescue Featured On “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
March 27, 2024 8:28AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Earlier this month, the national spotlight was shone on Louisville after a daring rescue was successfully pulled off getting a semi driver back to safety after dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge.
Sgt. Joe Berrow, Cpt. Michael Renn and rescue firefighter Bryce Carden appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” sharing how they came up with the rescue plan that had never been done before!