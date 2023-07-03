Louisville Swiftie Turns Into Meme

Taylor Swift rolled through Cincinnati and to say people were excited would be an understatement! Two Louisville fans drove to Cincinnati last Thursday when the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opened and jumped in line at 2:45AM… then waited 12 hours. She played hooky from work so she had to do an interview with local news under a blanket.

The Internet was next level:

I condone calling in sick in the name of@taylorswift13… Caught up with some Swifties–who shall remain anonymous–who skipped out on work to wait in line for Taylor Swift merch this morning @Local12 pic.twitter.com/9vU151pAwb — Annie Brown (@AnnieBrownNews) June 29, 2023

Ok wait a second here I think I have the same blanket as Anonymous Taylor Swift fan!!

I took pics to cosplay as ghostie Tyler hahaha https://t.co/D2slnH9oNz pic.twitter.com/8dGgfbfTb6 — Ψ morg ⊬ tumblr: morganonline (@morganontwitt) July 1, 2023

Taylor Swift fan on TV with a blanket and sunglasses cuz she called in sick to work is all over the News! pic.twitter.com/6Xr2VvCR5c — Z A N A 〄 (@ZanaHajiSaid) July 2, 2023

Guys, they’re selling shirts

GET THE SHIRT HERE https://t.co/0lyO9pRg96 — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) June 30, 2023

Let’s just hope she had a blast and her boss doesn’t find out it was her!