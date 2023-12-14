Luke Combs Finds Out He Sued A Woman And Makes It Right

Luke Combs posted a video on Instagram yesterday saying he was sick to his stomach after finding out his lawyers sued a fan for selling unlicensed merch. A judge ordered Nicole Harness to pay Luke $250,000 for selling 18 Luke Combs tumblers she made at $20 a pop through her Amazon store. The $5,500 she had in her Amazon account got seized. News station WFLA did the story and that’s how Combs found out about it. He tagged the station in his response:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs (@lukecombs)

Luke sent her twice that to help with bills. And he’s now selling a $20 tumbler on his website, with all proceeds going to help her out. Well done Luke!