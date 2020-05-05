Malls, movies and more: A look at reopenings by state in US

The reopening of the economy and loosening of coronavirus-prompted restrictions remain uneven and varied throughout the U.S. as governors watch case numbers and weigh caution against desires to ramp up business. Texas, Oklahoma, Montana and Tennessee are among those allowing restaurants to reopen. Malls, movie theaters and other venues are reopening in several states. Some states have outlined phased reopenings. Some states, including New York, are moving more slowly, with restrictions in place at least until May 15. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that some businesses in the state will receive permission to reopen as early as Friday, with restrictions.