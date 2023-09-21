Mama Bear Treats Her Cub To Some Krispy Kremes

If you can manage to make it through the day without leaving the ramp out and door open to your Krispy Kreme delivery truck for it to be ransacked…you’re doing ok.

To Alaska we go where a mama bear treated her cub to some donuts when they came across a truck getting loaded up! The ramp was down and door was open…so that’s practically an invitation right?

The store manager said, “You could hear them breaking open the packages. We were trying to beat on the van but they just kept eating all the donuts,” she said. “They ate 20 packages of the donut holes and I believe six packages of the three-pack chocolate doughnuts.”

Lesson learned…always put the ramp up and shut the door when the truck is unattended!