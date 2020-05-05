Man accused in fire at party that killed 36 freed over virus

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A man facing a second trial after a fire killed 36 partygoers at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse has been released from jail over coronavirus concerns. Derick Almena is accused of illegally converting the industrial building into a cluttered artists enclave with no fire alarms and few exits. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fire swept through a party in December 2016. A jury deadlocked on charges last year, and he faces a new trial in July. Almena was released Monday and will be under electronic monitoring. The jail where he was held has at least 35 confirmed cases of the virus.