Man acting erratically dies in Anchorage police custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man detained by Anchorage police for erratic behavior on a busy city street died while in custody.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Police at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday received reports of a man running in and out of traffic on C Street between 13th and 15th avenues.

Witnesses said the man was yelling and wearing no shoes.

Officers concluded he was experiencing health problems and may have been under the influence of drugs.

Police took the man into custody and summoned medics.

The man lost consciousness. Emergency responders could not revive the man and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.