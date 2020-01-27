Man arrested in Wasilla theft in which shot was fired
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say a 19-year-old Eagle River man is in state custody after a theft northwest of Wasilla in which a shot was fired. Everett McCormick was held on suspicion of robbery, assault and probation violation. Troopers shortly before 3 a.m. Monday took a report of theft at a Wasilla home. The resident reported three people had stolen a wallet and a gun from a vehicle. Troopers say the resident confronted the suspects and one of them fired a shot. The suspects fled in a vehicle but crashed. Troopers say they took off on foot and a Wasilla Police Department dog tracked McCormick.