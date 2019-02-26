Man charged with assaulting woman, threatening with sword

SEWARD, Alaska (AP) – A 50-year-old Anchorage man been charged with seriously injuring a family member in Seward.

Alaska State Troopers say Timothy Elve is charged with three counts of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Trooper dispatchers in Soldotna dispatchers early Saturday morning took a 911 open line call and heard sounds of screaming and a physical disturbance. They traced the call to a home in Seward.

Troopers and Seward police drove to the home and found Elve with a sword threatening to kill a woman.

Troopers determined Elve had smoked methamphetamine and seriously injured the woman before grabbing the sword.

He surrendered when confronted by public safety officers.

Online court records do not list his attorney.