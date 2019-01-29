Man dies in all-terrain vehicle crash outside Thorne Bay

THORNE BAY, Alaska (AP) – A 28-year-old man reported missing from the southeast Alaska community of Thorne Bay was found dead near his crashed all-terrain vehicle.

Chris Cahoon was found dead Monday outside the community on Prince of Wales Island.

Alaska State Troopers say Cahoon left his Thorne Bay home on the ATV. He was reported overdue Sunday afternoon and village public safety officers launched a search on island roads.

Cahoon was found dead Monday morning.

Troopers say he may have been traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed.

The ATV left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Planes grounded because of missing Alaska flight Fairbanks man sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting Police investigate suspicious death in Anchorage apartment Alaska Raptor Center recovers 5 dead eagles, 1 alive Federal investigators join probe of Anchorage hotel fire Alaska attorney general says he can set aside personal views
Comments