Man dies of injuries suffered in Wasilla traffic crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Wasilla police say a man has died of injuries suffered in a December traffic crash. KTUU-television reports 73-year-old David Bybee of Anchorage died of injuries suffered Dec. 31 in a collision on Knik-Goose Bay Road. The death is believed to be the 17th death on Knik-Goose Bay Road in the past five years. The state medical examiner on Tuesday informed Wasilla police that Bybee had died. Another driver and five passengers were injured. State transportation officials plan to repair and widen Knik-Goose Bay Road. Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month attended a community meeting in which residents called for safety measures to be expedited.