Man Fights A Kangaroo Who Is Drowning His Dog

This video has gone viral of a guy saving his dog from… a kangaroo. Video footage shows a kangaroo holding a dog’s head just above the water of an Australian river. The owner is an ex-cop and martial artist Mick Maloney, who rushes over, yelling at the kangaroo to let his dog go.

Then the kangaroo lunges at Maloney and the video goes black as the phone was probably dropped into the water. When the video is back, the dog is free and the man is backing away from the kangaroo. Then we go to the comments: Some are saying they would do the same thing. Others were confused. “So do kangaroo eat dogs or why is he trying to choke it,”. While kangaroos are typically docile, confronting them is not recommended.

MORE HERE