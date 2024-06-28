Man Serves Older Ladies Sitting In His Chairs Tea

A guy in Toronto posted a sweet video of these two older ladies who decided to take a break from their walk and sit in his chairs. No they didn’t ask, but instead of telling them to leave, he made them tea and invited them to stay as long as they want.

How sweet!