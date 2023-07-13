Mandy Moore Catches A Porch Pirate On Camera

Mandy Moore put a porch pirate on blast in her Instagram Story yesterday showing a package holding a baby stroller being stolen outside of her home in Los Angeles. “People are the worst,” she captioned a screenshot of the package leaning on a large white gate while a blue figure hides in the bushes. “I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for Ozzie went,” she continued. “I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn’t delivered and then I found this video (which won’t load here for some reason).”

“This Is Us” alum shares a snapshot from video she says is of a man who waited an hour to strike, stealing a stroller she had purchased for her son from her (via @toofab)https://t.co/QNh3rIaOMP — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2023

Moore has two children — Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 9 months — with husband Taylor Goldsmith. “This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them.”

