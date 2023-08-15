Mar-a-Lago Property Manager Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Classified Documents Case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property manager, Carlos De Oliveira, has pleaded not guilty to scheming with Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators probing the former president’s hoarding of classified documents.

An attorney for De Oliveira entered the plea on his behalf during a brief hearing in the federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The case brought by special counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of illegally keeping top-secret records at his Florida club and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

De Oliveira and his attorney walked out of the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

Trump and his valet, Walt Nauta, have also pleaded not guilty.