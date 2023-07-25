Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mother’s Mortgage

July 25, 2023 11:21AM AKDT
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Margot Robbie, earring detail, attends the closing night world premiere gala screening of "Mary Queen Of Scots" during AFI FEST 2018 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 15, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AFI)

Margot Robbie is the sweetest!

Margot said in a recent interview that she used her movie earnings to pay off her mother’s mortgage. She said, “Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down. She’d take money out of the, like, house mortgage [to] lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, I gotta pay that back. And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely.” She continued, “I was like, ‘Mom, don’t even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn’t even exist anymore.”

She plays Barbie along with several other actresses in the record-setting new movie, Barbie.

What did you do with your first paycheck?

