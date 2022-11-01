Mariah Carey Officially Declares It’s The Holidays!

Here we go! Mariah Carey, the “Queen of Christmas” welcomed November 1st with a charming seasonal post. As Carey rides a Peloton bike, dressed as a witch, the calendar flips from October 31st to November 1st, and Mariah instantly changes into holiday gear as her hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” plays in the background.

“It’s time,” flashes across the screen, marking the beginning of the holiday season. The singer’s “Merry Christmas to All” mini-tour begins next month in New York and Toronto. The spectacular show starts December 9th in Toronto then on December 13th and 16th, she’ll perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Are you or someone you know obsessed with Christmas?

Do you already have your Christmas tree up?