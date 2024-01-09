Mary Lou Retton Shares Her Daughters Said Their Final Goodbyes During Her Hospitalization

Mary Lou Retton is revealing to the ‘Today’ show just how sick she was…and that she is a fighter. The Olympic-winning gymnast and her daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, told Hoda Kotb about Mary Lou’s battle with a life-threatening, rare form of pneumonia back in October for the first time.

Mary Lou says they almost put her on life-support and her daughter said she remembered just loving on her and telling her it was ok to go if she needed to. Mary Lou says she’s just ‘grateful’ to be alive.