Masks to be worn in indoor public settings in Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — People in Juneau are required to wear face coverings in certain indoor public settings under an ordinance passed by local leaders as a way to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly passed the measure Monday. It is similar to one earlier enacted in Anchorage. It calls for use of masks or cloth face coverings in places such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars, child care and personal care facilities, elevators and communal office areas. It also calls for the use of masks on public transportation, when passengers are present. It includes exceptions.