Mat-Su Borough plans to bid to host 2024 Arctic Winter Games
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Matanuska-Susitna Borough plans to submit a bid to host the 2024 Arctic Winter Games. Alaska’s News Source reports that leaders of the borough north of Anchorage issued a statement announcing the plan to contend for the event following a vote by the Matanuska-Susitna Assembly. The borough says it has received a verbal commitment of $2 million from the state. The anticipated cost of hosting the event is between $5 million and $8 million. A post on the borough’s website says the bid review process normally takes about a month. The 2020 games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.