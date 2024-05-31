Matt Rife Cancels Shows For Two Weeks For “Exhaustion”

Source: YouTube

Fans who traveled to Indiana to see Matt Rife’s rescheduled show from February 14 were disappointed at another last minute cancellation for a “medical emergency”.

On his way to the show, Rife “experienced extreme exhaustion symptoms and nearly fainted,” according to a statement. His medical team told him to immediately take a break.

He was set to head to The Chicago Theater and the Ryman Auditorium soon, but is pausing the tour for two weeks. Those shows will be rescheduled.

His “ProbleMATTic World Tour” has been a huge success, selling over 600,000 tickets in under 48 hours. The tour stateside runs through August before heading to Europe.